CHICAGO (CBS) — The Chicago Board of Election needs people to serve as election judges at polling sites for the upcoming November 6 election.

“We have approximately 6,800 judges citywide, but we really need 10,000 to be fully staffed citywide. Our most significant needs are in North Side Wards,” Chicago Election Board Chair Marisel A. Hernandez said.

The areas that have the biggest needs include:

– The 42nd Ward which covers downtown and the West Loop,

– The 1st , 2nd and 32nd Wards on the Near North Side,

– The 41st, 45th and 39th Wards from O’Hare to Sauganash on the Northwest Side,

– The 43rd Ward in the Lincoln Park neighborhood,

– The 47th Ward in the Ravenswood/North Center neighborhoods, and

– The 50th Ward in the West Rogers Park neighborhood.

Applications to be an election judge can be found on the chicagoelections.com website.

According to the Chicago Board of Election Commissioners, an election judge is present at a polling site to make sure a fair election is taking place. Judges who complete training and serve on Election Day will be paid $200 per election.