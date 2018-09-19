CHICAGO (CBS) — Homeless young people who stay at Covenant House Illinois will get a chance to participate in self-defense classes and learn empowerment skills during a special workshop at the agency.

Boxing champion Andre “Tank” Hart will be joined by Dan Bolden, owner of D&B Boxing and Fitness will share their experiences to youth who are experiencing homelessness.

The event takes place Wednesday from 12:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. The group they’ll address will be between the ages of 18-24.

According to Covenant House Illinois, more than 3,000 youth are homeless every night in the Chicago area.

The organization said it provides shelter and resources for 20-25 young people every day as well as “provide a safe and caring environment and access to food, showers, laundry services, computers, and beds for rest. In addition, through agreements with leading Chicago agencies, these young people can also have access to medical, mental health, substance abuse, and legal services on-site.”