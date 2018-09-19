CHICAGO (CBS) — Jurors will hear a third day of testimony Wednesday in the murder trial of Chicago Police Officer Jason Van Dyke, a day after his former partner said he believed 17-year-old Laquan McDonald was a threat the night he was killed.

Former Officer Joseph Walsh was the star witness on day two of the trial. Walsh, who was partnered with Van Dyke the night of the shooting, told jurors the infamous video of McDonald’s death did not show the officers’ perspective.

Walsh, who repeatedly has backed Van Dyke’s version of the fatal shooting, resigned from the Chicago Police Department after the city’s inspector general recommended he be fired in 2016, for allegedly making false statements and material omissions during the investigation of the shooting. He has been indicted on charges of providing false information in an attempt to cover up the circumstances of the shooting.

After declining to have his testimony recorded on video, Walsh demonstrated that his view of McDonald was very different from the view on dashcam video, which repeatedly has been shown to the jury. Walsh testified McDonald was swinging a knife, and started turning at him and Van Dyke.

Walsh testified McDonald was still a threat after the gunshots caused him to fall to the ground.

“He was a threat, with a knife in his hand, moving,” he said.

However, a young man who happened to be driving in the area on the night of Oct. 20, 2014, said he saw the fatal encounter differently.

Xavier Torres said he didn’t see McDonald make any aggressive moves before he was shot.

“It just looked like he was trying to get away from the officers,” Torres testified.

Another video played in court on Tuesday showed a police vehicle pulling up to the scene. Inside was Officer David Ivankovich, who was responding to calls for an officer equipped with a Taser. He arrived on the scene about a minute after McDonald was shot.

Testimony is scheduled to resume at 10 a.m. Wednesday. Judge Vincent Gaughan has been withholding the names of witnesses before they take the stand, in order to ensure a fair trial.