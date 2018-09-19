CHICAGO (CBS) — As horror fans seek out a frightfully good time as Halloween approaches, a national magazine lists a Will County site as one of the scariest in the nation.

Located 45 minutes south of Chicago, HellsGate was named by HauntWorld magazine as the 11th scariest haunted house in the U.S.

“I’m incredibly proud of the acting team and the tech crew at HellsGate,” stated John LaFlamboy, Owner of Zombie Army Productions (the driving force behind HellsGate Haunted House), “In two short years their hard work and dedication has made our show a national success.”

A parent or guardian must accompany anyone under the age of 14.