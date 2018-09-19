CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was wounded in a drive-by shooting in the Portage Park neighborhood Tuesday night, and ended up crashing his Jeep into a CVS pharmacy.

Police said the 23-year-old man and a 28-year-old woman were driving near Addison and Menard shortly before midnight, when someone in a passing dark-colored sedan opened fire.

The man was shot in the head, arm, and torso. After he was shot, the man crashed the Jeep into a CVS pharmacy at Addison and Central.

His female passenger suffered an injury to her arm as a result of the crash.

The victims walked into Community First Medical Center across the street, and later were transferred to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where the man was in serious condition, and the woman was stabilized.

The crash damaged the back door of the CVS, and popped off at least one of the Jeep’s wheels.

No one was in custody Wednesday morning. Area North detectives were investigating.