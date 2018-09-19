CHICAGO (CBS)–A woman walking alone Monday night around 7:30 p.m. was sexually assaulted by a man who began following her on the 4700 block of west Addison Street, police said.

Chicago police in a community alert issued Tuesday said she was approached by a hispanic man in his 20’s. He began speaking to her in spanish, police said.

He then touched her inappropriately, police said. He tried to get her to move to another location, but she fought him off and he fled.

The suspect stands about 5’4, weighs between 130 and 140 pounds and has short light brown hair. He was wearing a white t-shirt with blue and white checkered shorts.

Anyone with information should call Area North Detectives at 312-744-8261.