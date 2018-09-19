16 SHOTSChicago Police Officer Jason Van Dyke On Trial For Shooting Laquan McDonald 16 Times
CHICAGO (CBS) — A Northwestern University fraternity involved in bad behavior last year is being allowed back on campus.

Sigma Alpha Epsilon was suspended for serving alcohol to minors at a house party. The suspension came about three weeks after the school closed an investigation into an alleged sexual assault at the fraternity house.

Their reinstatement comes with conditions: they will be on disciplinary probation and cannot have any alcohol in the house. A full-time house director will live in the fraternity house, as well.