CHICAGO (CBS) — Four people, including a toddler, were shot near State Street and Cermak Road in Chicago’s South Loop around 9:15 p.m. Wednesday.

According to the Chicago Fire Department, a 16-month-old girl was taken to Lurie Children’s Hospital in critical condition, a 13-year-old girl was taken to Lurie Children’s Hospital in critical condition, a 30-year-old woman was taken to Northwestern Hospital in stable condition, and one other person refused medical attention.

UPDATE: Area Central Detectives arrived on scene and are conducting the preliminary investigation, securing witnesses and video. 3 victims transported to hospitals including a teenage girl and young baby after being shot while inside a vehicle at an intersection. PIO responding pic.twitter.com/Fjrme60YFI — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) September 20, 2018

#ChicagoPolice responding to a shooting at Cermak & State Street where several individuals were transported to area hospitals in unknown condition. Please stay clear of the area as police and EMS respond. Anyone with info pls send anonymously to https://t.co/g9Q1Srtgmc pic.twitter.com/EiIfLpAK6P — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) September 20, 2018

CBS 2’s Charlie De Mar reports a number of bullet casings could be seen in the sidewalk and street in the area near the Cermak/McCormick Place Green Line station. Police believe the four people were shot when they were inside a car.

No word on any suspects at this time.

This is a developing story…