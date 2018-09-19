16 SHOTSChicago Police Officer Jason Van Dyke On Trial For Shooting Laquan McDonald 16 Times
By Charlie De Mar
Filed Under:baby shot, Chicago Gun Violence, Chicago Shootings, shots fired, State and Ceramk

CHICAGO (CBS) — Four people, including a toddler, were shot near State Street and Cermak Road in Chicago’s South Loop around 9:15 p.m. Wednesday.

According to the Chicago Fire Department, a 16-month-old girl was taken to Lurie Children’s Hospital in critical condition, a 13-year-old girl was taken to Lurie Children’s Hospital in critical condition, a 30-year-old woman was taken to Northwestern Hospital in stable condition, and one other person refused medical attention.

CBS 2’s Charlie De Mar reports a number of bullet casings could be seen in the sidewalk and street in the area near the Cermak/McCormick Place Green Line station. Police believe the four people were shot when they were inside a car.

No word on any suspects at this time.

This is a developing story… 

 