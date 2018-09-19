CHICAGO (CBS)–West Chicago resident Cesar Avalos was sentenced on Tuesday to 27 years in prison for sexually assaulting an underage girl on multiple occasions, according to the DuPage County State’s Attorney.

Avalos wasn’t in court, however, because he disappeared after he was released on bond in 2016.

Avalos, 42, failed to appear for his trial, but a jury found him guilty on July 12 of three counts of criminal sexual assault and three counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse.

Beginning in July 2014, Avalos allegedly sexually assaulted an underage girl in his home, with the abuse continuing through October 2015.

The girl went to the hospital and told a staff member about the abuse, and that person called police.

West Chicago police arrested Avalos on March 9, 2016, the state’s attorney’s office said.

He posted $25,000 bail on March 25 and was released from custody.

He failed to appear in court for subsequent proceedings, and a judge issued a $750,000 arrest warrant for him in October 2017, according to prosecutors.

In April 2018, with Mr. Avalos still not in custody, the Court issued a no-bond arrest warrant.

“What Mr. Avalos did to his young victim is just sickening,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert B. Berlin said in a statement. “While Mr. Avalos may believe that he will be able to skirt responsibility for what he did to his young victim, make no mistake, we will continue our efforts to locate him and hold him accountable.”

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call the DuPage County Children’s Center at 630-407-2750.