WAUKEGAN, Ill. (AP) — A former Marine who was sentenced to death for killing a sailor in Virginia has pleaded guilty to fatally attacking two young girls in a park in suburban Zion in 2005. 

Lake County Judge Daniel Shanes called 30-year-old Jorge Torrez “a serial killer” on Tuesday when sentencing him to 100 years in prison under a plea deal with prosecutors.

wbbm 1202 murder victims Ex Marine Admits To Killing Two Zion Girls 2005

Murder victims Laura Hobbs (left); Krystal Tobias (CBS)

jorge torrez Ex Marine Admits To Killing Two Zion Girls 2005

Jorge Torrez (Handout Photo)

Torrez admitted to the fatal stabbings of 8-year-old Laura Hobbs and 9-year-old Krystal Tobias on Mother’s Day 2005 in the Beulah Park Forest Preserve in Zion, near the Illinois-Wisconsin state line.

Authorities say DNA evidence in 2012 linked the attack to Torrez, who was a 16-year-old friend of Tobias’ older brother when the killings happened.

A federal judge in 2014 sentenced Torrez to death for killing Navy Petty Officer Amanda Snell of Las Vegas at Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall in Arlington, Virginia.

