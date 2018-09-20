16 SHOTSChicago Police Officer Jason Van Dyke On Trial For Shooting Laquan McDonald 16 Times
CHICAGO (CBS) — Naperville Crime Stoppers is offering up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of a person wanted in bike thefts from Naperville train stations.

On July 22 and August 21, two bicycles secured with locks to bike racks were taken from the station at 105 4th Avenue. Surveillance images show the suspect “tampering in the area where the bicycles were taken.”

Other thefts took place on August 10 and August 15 at the Route 59 station located at 475 Fairway Drive.

Anyone with information on the suspect or the thefts can call Crime Stoppers are 630-420-6006 or can visit the Naperville Crime Stoppers website. All callers will remain anonymous.