CHICAGO (CBS) — The American Red Cross needs donations to care for those affected by Hurricane Florence.

The need comes as drives from along the southeast were cancelled because of the storm. As a result, there were more than 5,200 uncollected blood and platelet donations.

“There is an especially critical need for platelets to help cancer patients and type O blood donations for ongoing patient care and emergencies. Every donation can be a lifeline for patients,” said Cliff Numark, senior vice president, Red Cross Blood Services.

Along with blood donations, financial contributions are also needed. People can donate by calling 1-800-RED-CROSS, visiting the RedCross.org website, or texting the word FLORENCE to 90999 to donate $10.00.

CBS 2 Chicago will be hosting a telethon to help the victims of Hurricane Florence next Tuesday September 25. Phone lines will be open from 6:00 a.m. through 7:00 p.m.

To make a blood or platelet donation, the following locations are taking appointments throughout Cook County and the surrounding areas:

CHICAGO

9/24/2018: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Rush University Medical Center, 1650 West Harrison Street

9/26/2018: 3:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m., Apostolic Faith Church, 3823 S. Indiana Avenue

9/30/2018: 8:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., St. Cornelius Catholic Church, 5430 West. Foster Avenue

10/1/2018: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., North Star Lodge #1, 809 E. 42nd Place

10/8/2018: 9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Willis Tower, 233 S. Wacker Drive

10/10/2018: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., Ravenswood Evangelical Covenant Church, 4900 N Damen Ave

CHICAGO RIDGE

9/28/2018: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Chicago Ridge Mall, 444 Chicago Ridge Mall

ELMWOOD PARK

10/1/2018: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Elmwood Park Public Library, 1 Conti Pkwy

GLENVIEW

10/7/2018: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Chicago Harley-Davidson, 2929 Patriot Blvd

MAYWOOD

10/4/2018: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Loyola University Center for Fitness, 2160 S. First Ave, Loyola Center for Fitness

PALATINE

10/2/2018: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Buehler YMCA, 1400 W Northwest Hwy

DUPAGE COUNTY/ELMHURST

9/27/2018: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Elmhurst YMCA of Metro Chicago, 211 W. First Street

IROQUOIS

Buckley

10/3/2018: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., St John’s Lutheran School Pint Size Hero, 206 East Main St.

Cissna Park

10/3/2018: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Creekside Community Center, 510 Prairie Ln

Watseka

9/27/2018: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., American Legion Post 23, South 4th St.

LAKE COUNTY

Grayslake

9/23/2018: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m., Wildwood Presbyterian Church, 18630 West Old Gages Lake Road

Lake Forest

9/24/2018: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Gorton Community Center, 400 E Illinois Rd

Lincolnshire

10/11/2018: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Sedgebrook, 800 Audubon Way

North Chicago

9/26/2018: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Rosalind Franklin University Health & Sciences, 3333 Greenbay Road

WILL COUNTY/JOLIET

9/21/2018: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Harrah’s Casino, 151 N. Joliet St,

10/8/2018 & 10/9/18 : 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Joliet Junior College, 1215 Houbolt