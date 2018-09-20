CHICAGO (CBS) — The U.S. Department of Justice is awarding the Englewood Public Safety Taskforce close to a million dollars to help out with “hot spots” in the South Side neighborhood.

The DOJ’s Community-Based Crime Reduction initiative gives resources to bring together local partners including law enforcement, prosecutors, researchers, community developers and residents.

According to Teamwork Englewood, “together they examine the varied factors contributing to crime and pursue strategies that are grounded in data and research, and are supported by people who live and work in the area.”

The taskforce will receive $953,000 for these efforts. The strategies include efforts to reduce blight, create economic opportunities and build relationships between the police and the community.

“As Action Champion for the Englewood Public Safety Taskforce, we are excited about the many opportunities we will have to create a safe and peaceful community with so many of our partners,” said Asiaha Butler, President of the Resident Association of Greater Englewood (R.A.G.E.)

Team Englwood is the fiscal agent for the project involving the 7th District police department, Northeastern Illinois University, R.A.G.E., and Englewood Quality of Life Plan Champions.