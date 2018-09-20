CHICAGO (CBS) — Jurors will hear a fourth day of testimony on Thursday in the murder trial of Chicago Police Officer Jason Van Dyke, charged in the 2014 shooting death of 17-year-old Laquan McDonald.

So far, 21 witnesses have taken the stand for the prosecution.

CBS 2 has live updates.

10:00 a.m.

Thursday’s first witness is FBI ballistics expert Scott Patterson.

Most of the fourth day of testimony on Wednesday revolved around Laquan McDonald’s autopsy, as a forensic pathologist described each and every one of the 16 gunshot wounds the teen suffered. Prosecutors showed the jury bloody photos of each wound, as Dr. Ponni Arunkumar described the damage each wound caused.

Arunkumar also talked about toxicology tests that showed McDonald was high on PCP, which can cause visual disturbances, hallucinations, and agitation.

Prosecutors reportedly could rest their case on Thursday, and Van Dyke’s defense team could begin presenting its case on Monday.

Van Dyke, 40, is charged with two counts of first-degree murder, sixteen counts of aggravated battery, and one count of official misconduct. He could face life in prison if convicted.

Prosecutors have said Van Dyke did not have legal justification for shooting McDonald, arguing he was not a threat, and noting no other officers on the scene fired their weapons. Defense attorneys have argued Van Dyke feared for his life, and for the safety of other officers, and saw McDonald swinging a knife and turning towards him before the officer shot him.