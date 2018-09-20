16 SHOTSChicago Police Officer Jason Van Dyke On Trial For Shooting Laquan McDonald 16 Times
  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMHot Bench
    2:30 PMHot Bench
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Evanston, Lake Michigan, lake rescue

(CBS) — A Skokie man is in critical condition, after he was rescued from Lake Michigan in north suburban Evanston.

Around 9 a.m., Evanston police officers and firefighters responded to the lakefront, just north of Lighthouse Beach, near Ingleside Place, after reports of a man in the water.

Police said a Skokie man, about 60 years old, was rescued from the water, and was taken to Evanston Hospital in critical condition.

It was not immediately clear if the man was swimming, or if he fell in the water.