(CBS) — A Skokie man is in critical condition, after he was rescued from Lake Michigan in north suburban Evanston.

Around 9 a.m., Evanston police officers and firefighters responded to the lakefront, just north of Lighthouse Beach, near Ingleside Place, after reports of a man in the water.

#Evanston PD responded to Sheridan and Ingleside to assist @EvanstonFD Dive and Rescue. At 9am EFD responded for a man in the water. A approx 60 YO make resident of Skokie was rescued from the water. Transported to Evanston Hospital in Critical Condition. pic.twitter.com/UIzp3l4akq — Evanston, IL Police (@EvanstonPD) September 20, 2018

Police said a Skokie man, about 60 years old, was rescued from the water, and was taken to Evanston Hospital in critical condition.

It was not immediately clear if the man was swimming, or if he fell in the water.