SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan says combatting sexual harassment in the Capitol has become a “personal mission” but he wishes he’d acted sooner to “correct past mistakes.”

The Chicago Democrat spoke out Thursday in a Chicago Tribune op-ed.

A string of Democratic lawmakers and workers in Madigan’s political and government organizations have been accused of sexual misconduct this year amid the #MeToo anti-harassment movement.

Madigan has been criticized for not having rooted it out. He said “I didn’t do enough, and that we, collectively, have failed in the Capitol to ensure everyone can reliably, confidentially and safely report harassment.”

An outside investigation of all harassment allegations continues and Madigan’s chief of staff is reviewing House procedures to ensure she is told of complaints and reports them to Madigan.

