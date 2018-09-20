CHICAGO (CBS)–The elite MICHELIN dining guide has a more humble version, and 58 Chicago restaurants made the cut for this year’s list.

The list of MICHELIN Guide Bib Gourmand-designated restaurants is selected based on a list of simple criteria: the restaurant serves high-quality food, and the bill for two courses and a glass of wine or dessert must be $40 or less.

The MICHELIN Guide Chicago 2019 Bib Gourmands list includes 58 restaurants. Nine are new to the list.

The Angry Crab

Arami

Au Cheval

Avec

bellyQ

Bohemian House

The Bristol

Ceres’ Table

Chilam Balam

Cumin

Daguan Noodle (NEW)

Daisies (NEW)

DeCOLORES

Dos Urban Cantina

Dove’s Luncheonette

The Duck Inn

Fat Rice

Frontera Grill

Giant

Gilt Bar

Girl & The Goat

GT Fish & Oyster

HaiSous

Han 202

Herb

Hopleaf

Jade Court (NEW)

Jam

Jin Thai

Kai Zan

Lonesome Rose (NEW)

Longman & Eagle

Lula Café

Mana Food Bar

Mango Pickle

Marisol (NEW)

mfk.

Mi Tocaya

MingHin

Mott St.

Nana

Pacific Standard Time (NEW)

Passerotto (NEW)

Pizzeria Bebu (NEW)

Pleasant House Pub

Proxi (NEW)

The Purple Pig

Quiote

Sabri Nihari

San Soo Gab San

Smoque BBQ

Sol de Mexico

Sushi Dokku

Table, Donkey and Stick

True Food Kitchen

TWO

Untitled Supper Club

Wood