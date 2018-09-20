CHICAGO (CBS)–The elite MICHELIN dining guide has a more humble version, and 58 Chicago restaurants made the cut for this year’s list.
The list of MICHELIN Guide Bib Gourmand-designated restaurants is selected based on a list of simple criteria: the restaurant serves high-quality food, and the bill for two courses and a glass of wine or dessert must be $40 or less.
The MICHELIN Guide Chicago 2019 Bib Gourmands list includes 58 restaurants. Nine are new to the list.
The Angry Crab
Arami
Au Cheval
Avec
bellyQ
Bohemian House
The Bristol
Ceres’ Table
Chilam Balam
Cumin
Daguan Noodle (NEW)
Daisies (NEW)
DeCOLORES
Dos Urban Cantina
Dove’s Luncheonette
The Duck Inn
Fat Rice
Frontera Grill
Giant
Gilt Bar
Girl & The Goat
GT Fish & Oyster
HaiSous
Han 202
Herb
Hopleaf
Jade Court (NEW)
Jam
Jin Thai
Kai Zan
Lonesome Rose (NEW)
Longman & Eagle
Lula Café
Mana Food Bar
Mango Pickle
Marisol (NEW)
mfk.
Mi Tocaya
MingHin
Mott St.
Nana
Pacific Standard Time (NEW)
Passerotto (NEW)
Pizzeria Bebu (NEW)
Pleasant House Pub
Proxi (NEW)
The Purple Pig
Quiote
Sabri Nihari
San Soo Gab San
Smoque BBQ
Sol de Mexico
Sushi Dokku
Table, Donkey and Stick
True Food Kitchen
TWO
Untitled Supper Club
Wood