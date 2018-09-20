CHICAGO (CBS) — The search for a gunman who shot and wounded four people including a six-month-old baby.

On Thursday, Chicago police reviewed surveillance video that appears to show a Nissan turning westbound on Cermak just after 9:00 p.m. Wednesday.

Seconds later on the video, the SUV with the shooter in following it.

By phone, a witness said both vehicles stopped at the red light at Cermak and State.

The man said he heard loud voices and then he saw a man get out of an SUV.

“He donned something on his face and at that time you could see the silhouette of the gun come out,” said the witness. “I heard seven shots.”

The baby and the 13-year-old girl were last listed in critical but stable condition.

Chicago police do not believe this was a random shooting and sources said a 27-year-old man in the Nissan, who suffered a graze wound, may have been the intended target.