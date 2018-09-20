CHICAGO (CBS) — Ysole Krol is seven years into a 35-year prison sentence. She was convicted of first degree murder for a 2009 shooting, but did not pull the trigger. Now her prison sentence of more than three decades could be reduced.

CBS 2’s Charlie De Mar reports a clemency motion filed by Krol’s attorney has the backing of the state’s attorney and could reduce her time. The victim’s family felt they got justice and closure years ago through that conviction and fear it could soon be taken away.

“It’s not a matter of forgiveness. It’s the fact that someone killed him and shot him,” said Mivian Sanchez, who lost her son Christopher Rivera, an aspiring music producer, when he was shot and killed in 2009. “She handed him the gun.”

Ysole Krol and her boyfriend at the time, Sergio Martinez, were both charged and convicted of first degree murder. A judge ruled Martinez asked Krol to open the car glove box and hand him the gun ultimately used to kill Rivera, making her accountable.

“I know she didn’t pull the trigger and kill my son, but she did because that kid didn’t have a gun in his hand until she put it there,” Sanchez said.

Rosa Krol, Ysole Krol’s mother, said she couldn’t believe her daughter was sentenced to 35 years in prison. She stated she has compassion for Rivera’s family, but contends the sentence is too stiff.

“She’s given them seven years for something she didn’t do,” Rosa Krol stated.

Krol was sentenced under former State’s Attorney Anita Alvarez, but current State’s Attorney Kim Fox recently threw her support behind a motion for clemency, meaning a chance for a reduced sentence, and a shot for Krol to be a mom, again, to her 11-year-old daughter, Sorayah.

“That would mean my son’s life only meant seven years to them,” said Mivian Sanchez.

“I’m sorry that she is going through this, but Ysole has been punished enough,” Rosa Krol said. “Ysole doesn’t deserve to be there, not for 35 years.”

The hearing in front of the parole board is set for early October. The board is expected to take several months and then offer its recommendation to the governor, who will have the ultimate say in Krol’s future.

Sergio Martinez, the man accused of pulling the trigger, was sentenced to 60 years in prison.