CHICAGO (CBS)–A 61-year-old Zion man who cut off his electronic monitoring bracelet last month and was wanted for sexually abusing a 16-year-old Illinois girl at a Wisconsin motel was arrested on Wednesday.

(Kenosha Sheriff’s Department)

Stephen Smith allegedly sexually assaulted the girl in July at the Bluebird Motel, 779 Sheridan Road in Somers, Wisc., according to a statement the Kenosha County Sheriff’s department released on Thursday.

Authorities said he cut off his GPS bracelet and fled in August after he was named a suspect.

Police acted on a tip Wednesday that he was staying in the Value Inn Motel in Kenosha, Wisc.

He was taken into custody without incident.

Smith is charged with felony counts of second-degree sexual assault, false imprisonment, child abuse, child enticement and exposing himself to a child.