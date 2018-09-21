CHICAGO (CBS) — To cover safety and accessibility upgrades on Chicago Transit Authority trains, federal funds are begin allocated to make multi-million dollar improvements for the Red and Purple Lines.

100 million dollars will come from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Core Capacity Program, part of the Capital Investment Grants Program. That initiative provides nearly 2.3 billion dollars a year to support rail and bus rapid transit projects around the country.

“Investments like these help rebuild Chicago’s public transit system, improve work commutes and create the good-paying jobs that grow our local economy,” said Illinois U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth,(D) who made the announcement with Illinois U.S. Senator Dick Durbin.

Durbin added “our city’s future depends on our ability to improve our existing infrastructure to meet new demands. This grant funding will do just that by ensuring the CTA’s aging infrastructure can keep pace with the growing demand for its services.”