CBS (CHICAGO)–Police are asking for the public’s help finding the driver responsible for a hit-and-run accident in Albany Park on Sept. 1.

A man crossing the street around 9:30 p.m. was hit by a vehicle described as a dark-colored SUV on the 3900 block of North Pulaski Road.

The pedestrian suffered life-threatening injuries, police said.

The vehicle that hit him failed to stop at the scene of the accident, which is near the Kennedy Expressway entrance.