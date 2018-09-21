CBS (CHICAGO)–A man accused of beating a 91-year-old man in a Chinatown attack this week is scheduled to appear in court Friday.

Alexander Taylor, 45, of Rogers Park, is facing multiple charges of aggravated battery stemming from an incident that happened in the 2400 block of S. Wentworth around 12:10 p.m. on Sept. 18.

The attack happened along a busy stretch of Wentworth in broad daylight.

A 28-year police department veteran, Sergeant Michael Bazarek, says he saw Taylor “ranting and raving” while walking down the street on 24th and Wentworth.

Concerned, he slowed down just as Taylor began lashing out on the elderly victim.

The man’s family told CBS 2 that he regained consciousness several hours after the attack.

The victim’s son-in-law, Eddie Lau, is questioning why the attack happened. He said his father-in-law was walking back home, carrying his cane when the offender came up and hit him.

The victim’s family owns Furma Restaurant in Chinatown. The victim is known to many in the neighborhood for his daily walks up and down Wentworth.

“It’s totally ridiculous. It does not make sense,” said Raymond Wu, a Chinatown business owner. “I usually saw him walking down the street.”