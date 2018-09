CBS (CHICAGO)–A man accused of shooting a Cicero Police officer is scheduled to appear in court Friday.

Daniel Mageo is charged with two counts of attempted murder. Police say he shot Officer Luis Duarte during a traffic stop last week near Cicero Avenue and the Stevenson Expressway.

Duarte’s partner gave chase after the shooting and shot Mageo a few blocks away.

Duarte had multiple surgeries to remove bullet fragments from his leg. He was released from the hospital on Tuesday.