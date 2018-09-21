CHICAGO (CBS) — The ex-wife of Chicago Cubs shortstop Addison Russell has accused him of verbal and physical abuse during their marriage.

In the blog post published on Wednesday, Melisa Reidy wrote, “The first time I was physically mistreated by my spouse, I was in shock. I couldn’t wrap my head around what just happened. Why did he get so angry? What did I do for him to want to put his hands on me?”

In June of 2017, Reidy filed for divorce, two weeks after she accused Russell of infidelity. At the time, at least one friend of the couple accused Russell of abuse. That launched an investigation by Major League Baseball. Reidy declined to discuss that allegation with MLB and didn’t comment publicly.

Reidy does not describe the exact nature of the physical abuse. She said the emotional and verbal abuse “started way before I even realized, eventually it started to be an everyday thing,

She said Russell blamed her “for just about anything that went wrong, name calling, manipulating me to think I was the problem, destroying my personal things, threatening me to ‘send’ me and our son home to my parents as if I was privileged to be living in our home.”

Reidy wrote that she suffered from depression and blamed herself. She also says her son witnessed some of the abusive behavior.

“All I thought about was what can I do to change myself if I’m the problem? What was wrong with me? I used to be everything he wanted, what changed?”

Russell has denied that he was ever abusive. “Any allegation I have abused my wife is false and hurtful,” Russell said in a statement in June, 2017.