CHICAGO (CBS)–Chicago hotel workers who were on strike for two weeks will return to work today at seven downtown-area hotels.

Members of the Unite Here Local One union ratified a contract deal with Marriott Hotels.

The deal covers the Sheraton, W Hotels, Westin, and Hotel Blake.

The workers are getting year-round health care, according to Mayor Rahm Emanuel’s office.

Meanwhile, strikes continue at 19 other hotels.

