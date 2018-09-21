  • CBS 2On Air

CHICAGO (CBS)–Chicago hotel workers who were on strike for two weeks will return to work today at seven downtown-area hotels.

Members of the Unite Here Local One union ratified a contract deal with Marriott Hotels.

The deal covers the Sheraton, W Hotels, Westin, and Hotel Blake.

The workers are getting year-round health care, according to Mayor Rahm Emanuel’s office.

Meanwhile, strikes continue at 19 other hotels.

