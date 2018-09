CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police want the public’s help in finding a man who may be in need of medical attention.

47-year-old Anthony Jones was last seen on Thursday exiting a building in at 1400 South Fairfield. Jones was wearing an orange hoodie, black pants and white gym shoes.

Authorities said Jones was last seen in a wheelchair, has staples on his head and may need medical attention.

Anyone who may have seen Jones is asked to call 911 or Area Central police at 312-747-8380.