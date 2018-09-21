CHICAGO (CBS) — No bail for Alexander Taylor.

He’s accused of knocking out a 91-year-old man in Chinatown, but the suspect wasn’t in court Friday for his bond hearing.

CBS 2’s Mai Martinez has the story from the Leighton Criminal Courthouse.

The suspect is at Mount Sinai Hospital for a psychiatric evaluation after prosecutors said he flooded his cell with water, smeared feces on the walls and windows, spit on a worker and threatened to kill himself.

45-year-old Alexander Taylor was a no-show for his bond hearing, but still a judge order him held no bail citing the “truly violent nature” of the crime he’s accused of.

An off-duty Chicago police sergeant witnessed it Tuesday in the 2400 block of South Wentworth and helped to arrest Taylor.

“I saw him suddenly rear back and punch a very elderly Asian male, and at that point the male fell completely to the ground and didn’t move,” said police sergeant Michael Bazarek.

That man, 91-year-old Yen Wong suffered a broken collarbone and bleeding on the brain. He remains hospitalized at Northwestern Memorial Hospital on an IV because he can’t eat or drink.

His family spoke publicly Wednesday.

“If he wasn’t as healthy or active as he was, he could’ve simply been killed,” said Jacky Lau, Wong’s grandson.

Taylor has a long criminal history including attempted murder and aggravated battery for which he pleaded not guilty by insanity, but was found fit to stand trial with medication and sentenced to five years.

As for why he allegedly attacked Yen Wong, in court Friday prosecutors said Taylor said it was because “the old man was walking up on him and invading his personal space.”

After Friday’s hearing when CBS 2 told the victim’s grandson that the judge ordered no bail, he said ” I’m really glad to hear that. This kind of person doesn’t belong on the streets.”