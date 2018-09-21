CHICAGO (CBS) — The Chicago Department of Public Health confirms it is investigating two cases of Legionnaires’ disease from two individuals.

The city said the individuals stayed at the Embassy Suites Hotel at 600 North State Street. According to the city the patients “have been treated and are recovering.” The individuals live out of state. One was diagnosed in mid August and the other in early September.

It is not known whether the hotel was the source of the bacteria that caused the individuals to get sick. The health department said the hotel had knowledge of the incident for the last two days. According to the health department, hotel management is cooperating with the investigation.

At the request of the department, Embassy Suites has closed all water features as tests are being performed.

“We are working to help prevent additional people from becoming sick,” said CDPH Commissioner Julie Morita, MD. “Individuals who believe they may have been exposed and who develop symptoms should contact their provider.”

Legionnaires disease is a serious type of pneumonia. People can get it by breathing in small water droplets with the Legionella bacteria. Symptoms can include fever, shortness of breath, cough and severe headaches.

The health department added that anyone experiencing these symptoms within two weeks of staying at the Embassy Suites on North State Street should contact their health provider.

People with questions can call the Chicago Department of Public Health at 312-746-7425.