Here are some of the stories making news at this hour. Plus, the Weather Watch forecast with Megan Glaros.
Starting Over In Chicago
After the devastation inflicted by Hurricane Maria, Puerto Ricans left the island in droves. One family made it to Chicago and now calls the city home.
Fundraiser On Friday For Puerto Rican Artists Affected By Hurricane Maria
All proceeds from a concert billed as a "benefit for Chicago Hurricane Aid for Puerto Rican Arts" will be hosted by Miguel Zenón and Spektral Quartet.
Ex-Wife Of Addison Russell Accuses Cubs Shortstop Of Physical, Verbal Abuse
The ex-wife of Chicago Cubs shortstop Addison Russell has accused him of verbal and physical abuse during their marriage.
Illinois Residents Travel More Than Most Other States, According To Study
There's nothing better than jetting off to a warm destination during winter in the midwest, but a new report released this week reveals Illinoisans like to travel much more than most of our American counterparts.
Man Charged In Beating of 91-Year-Old Chinatown Resident To Appear In Court Today
A man accused of beating a 91-year-old man in a Chinatown attack this week is scheduled to appear in court Friday.
Three Children Injured By Lightning Strike In Round Lake Heights
Three children were injured by a lightning strike Thursday morning in north suburban Round Lake Heights.
How Climate Change Could Be Impacting Hurricanes Like Florence
Climate change could be playing a role in slowing down storms like Hurricane Florence, resulting in more rainfall and flooding when they hit.
Hurricane Florence Relief: Budweiser Cans Water Instead Of Beer
When major disasters strike, such as what promises to deliver, some Anheuser Busch breweries can temporarily turn their canning operations from beer to water, as a way to help communities that are hit.
Chargers-Rams Week 3 Matchup
The Chargers and Rams do battle for Los Angeles in NFL Week 3's most anticipated game. Could this be a preview of Super Bowl LIII?
SportsLine's Top Weekend Picks: Football And More Football
With the NFL now in Week 3 and plenty of Top 25 college football action, SportsLine offers its top weekend picks.
11th-Inning Single Sends Sox Past Indians 5-4
The Chicago White Sox finally found a way to win at Progressive Field.
Ross Tucker: ‘Surreal To Wear CBS Blazer, Really Looking Forward To It’
New CBS Sports Network analyst Ross Tucker discusses his media career, his first call for CBS this Saturday and his favorite offensive lines in college football.
Nate Burleson: 'Matchup To Watch Is Chargers Defense Against Rams Offense'
The NFL Today studio analyst breaks down one of the biggest matchups of Week 2, the all-LA rivalry.
3 Things To Do This Weekend In Chicago
From a 5K for a cause to a food truck festival, there's plenty to enjoy in Chicago this week. Read on for a rundown of ideas for how to fill your calendar.
Dance Club And Restaurant Tao Chicago Debuts In River North
A new 300-seat restaurant, nightclub and event space has made its debut in River North. Called Tao Chicago, the multi-level, 34,00-square-foot space is located at 632 Dearborn St.
Best Things To Do In Chicago: Sept. 21 - Sept. 23
Chicago is welcoming fall with some fun events and activities around the area. Here are our top picks.
Best Things To Do In Chicago: September 7 to 9
September is here, along with fun and exciting activities throughout the Chicago area. Here is a list of the top happenings in Chicago September 7 to 9.
Top 8 Things To Do In Chicago Over Labor Day Weekend
Chicago is gearing up for an action-packed Labor Day weekend as summer draws to a close. Here are some of the top things to do in the area.
10 Things To Do In Chicago This Weekend: August 17 to August 19
It might be August, but Chicago's summer is still in full swing. Check out some of the hottest events taking place this weekend.
Sexually Frustrated Dolphin's Behavior Prompts Swimming Ban At French Beaches
A seaside town in northwest France has imposed a swimming and diving ban at its beaches out of fear of a lonely dolphin in heat that's been apparently making passes at locals and tourists.
Illinois To Celebrate 100th Anniversary Of Route 66
The Mother Road starts in Chicago and travels to California.
Best Beach Vacations On The Atlantic
A look at five of the best beach vacations with widest range of things to do and places to stay along the Atlantic Coast.
