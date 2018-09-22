CHICAGO (CBS) — The Chicago Zoological Society ‘s annual Conservation Leadership Awards Dinner celebrates civic and business leaders passionate about conservation, nature and wildlife.

The 2018 event takes place on Wednesday October 10. Joining CBS 2’s Suzanne Le Mignot in the studio is Dr. Stuart Strahl, the President and CEO of the Chicago Zoological Society.

“People need to celebrate successes in conservation. You hear about issues all the time. But we have people who are getting awards that have done incredible things in conservation,” said Strahl.

The 2018 George B. Rabb Conservation Medal will be awarded to a notable photographer, Joel Sartore.

“This year’s recipient is a wonderful man who has come in from National Geographic. He’s one of their fabulous photographers who’s done the photographic arc of endangered species.”

The Corwith Hamill Lifetime Achievement Conservation Award winners, Emily and Robert King, helped to grow a special program.

“65 percent of our conservation scholars in high school come from under resourced communities in color in Chicago. 100 percent of those students will go on to college,” said Strahl.

The 2018 Conservation Leadership Awards Dinner takes place on Wednesday October 10, beginning at 5:00. It’ll be hosted at the Four Seasons Hotel at 900 Michigan Avenue.

Visit the Chicago Zoological Society’s site for ticket information and resources provided by the organization.