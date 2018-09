CHICAGO (CBS) — A fundraiser to help care for dogs rescued from dangerous conditions takes place in Wrigleyville Saturday.

It’s for French bulldog puppies that were recently rescued. The event takes place at Murphy’s Bleachers in Wrigleyville from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Some of the bulldogs at the meet-and-greet were rescued from a hot moving van in Texas last month.

Now, after veterinary care, some of the dogs are ready for their forever homes.