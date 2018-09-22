CHICAGO (CBS) –– A shooting on Chicago’s South Side sent three people to the hospital as police try to find the person responsible.

CBS 2’s Vi Nguyen has the story from the University of Chicago Medical Center.

Two of the three victims are recovering at the hospital in stable and serious condition. Police are still investigating to see if it was a random shooting.

The victims told police they were standing on a sidewalk when they heard gunshots.

It happened late Friday night in Chicago’s Englewood neighborhood. Paramedics and police got the call just before 11:00 p.m. near West 73rd Street and South Carpenter for three people shot.

A 27-year-old was grazed in the right leg. A 24-year-old-woman was shot in the left leg and a 22-year-old woman was shot in the chest. She was taken to Mount Sinai in serious condition.

People who live in the neighborhood said they are fed up with the crime and the violence.

Authorities said about two hours before the got the call for three people shot, officers were trying to arrest a man for unlawful use of a weapon when the crowd became hostile.

Several people surrounded the officers and began throwing objects at two officers.

They were taken to the hospital for minor injuries and were released. Police said two people were arrested but haven’t said if the earlier incident is connected with the shooting late Friday night.