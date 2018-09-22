CHICAGO (CBS) — Around 100 gathered at Wacker and Wabash Friday night to bring attention to the number of trans women who have been murdered locally and nationally.

The event “Say Her Name: A March to End the Violence Against Trans Women” started just after 6:00 p.m. Speakers addressed the crowd asking people to get involved, to vote and to bring awareness to the violence of trans women.

LaSaia Wade is with Chicago’s Brave Space Alliance, the organizer of the event. She identifies as a “gender non-conforming black trans woman from the South Side of Chicago.”

Wade said efforts are needed to connect with political leaders and law enforcement to bring attention to crimes against the transgender community.

“We’re reaching out to them to have conversations,” said Wade.

The group paused for a moment of silence as a list of names of transgender women who died was read.

Named was 24-year-old De’janay Stanton, shot to death in Chicago last month. The Chicago Sun-Times reported police have ruled her death a homicide.

According to the Human Rights Campaign, at least 28 transgender people were killed in 2017. This year 21 transgender people have been “fatally shot or killed by other violent means” according to the organization.

Most of the victims were women of color.