CHICAGO (CBS) — The YMCA Camp Independence is working to help children with spina bifida.

The group said their camp program is designed to teach life skills, build confidence and boost self-esteem.

Spina bifida is a neurological defect that takes place during pregnancy.

On Saturday night, an annual gala is being thrown to raise money for the program so the YMCA won’t have to turn away any kids who are in need.

It costs roughly $1,600 to send one child to the camp.

The group said if you can’t make the event, you can make find out more information and make a contribution at the YMCA Camp Independence website.