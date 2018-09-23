CHICAGO (CBS) — Aurora police have released surveillance photos from banks where skimmers were found on Saturday.

Also pictured a vehicle the suspects were using.

Skimming devices were discovered at the Farnsworth and Fox Valley Center branches of the Old Second Bank. Skimmers are used to steal credit card, debit and PIN numbers by grabbing data from the magnetic stripes of the cards.

Aurora police said if you notice that information was stolen from an account, report it to the bank and/or credit card company.

If you know anything about the incident or the images caught on surveillance, call the investigations unit with the Aurora Police department at 630-256-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 630-892-1000.

