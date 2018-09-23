Chicago police are searching for the driver of a vehicle that struck and killed a 67-year-old bicyclist in the Pulaski Park neighborhood.

CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police are searching for the driver of a vehicle that struck and killed a 67-year-old bicyclist in the Pulaski Park neighborhood Sunday evening.

The victim was stopped on a corner in the 3300 block of West Devon when he was struck by a vehicle at approximately 5:20 p.m. He was taken to Saint Francis Hospital in Evanston, where he was pronounced dead.

The vehicle, described by police as a dark gray sedan, fled the scene after the incident.

Major Accident detectives are investigating.