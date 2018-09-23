CHICAGO (CBS) — Now that summer is officially over and fall has begun, you may be thinking about a quick vacation before the bustle of the holiday season takes over.

Joining CBS 2’s Suzanne Le Mignot is travel expert and the owner of RoyalTravel.com Kendra Thorton with great deals for fall getaways.

Thorton discusses places to go to on the west coast, cruises that go to Central America and a local option in Gurnee.

Some of the places highlighted by Thorton include:

Los Angeles

Kids have a fall break coming up? How about a fun family weekend in Los Angeles! Fall flights as low as $237 RT from Chicago, the weather is fabulous and there’s so much to do! Stay at The Garland – a retro family friendly boutique hotel located in North Hollywood that has kid rooms and family suites starting at $374 per night. The property hosts free monthly fall concerts featuring local artists and gives guests free trolley rides to many stops including Universal Studios, which just launched its newest attraction featuring Kung Fu Panda.

Caribbean Cruise

Not ready for fall weather? Take to the sea with a 7-day Western Caribbean cruise on The Norwegian Getaway that departs from Miami on October 21, 2018. Enjoy stops in fabulous ports in Belize – Harvest Caye (NCL’s private island destination), Honduras and Cozumel, Mexico before heading back to Miami. Splurge on a stay in the award winning and luxurious Haven Courtyard Penthouse with Balcony – it’s really like a ship within a ship because you get a spacious stateroom with floor to ceiling windows, walk out balcony plus exclusive access to a private courtyard with pool, private restaurant/bar/lounge, sundeck, concierge service 24-hour butler service to make every whim come true. Two guests for the week long cruise before taxes and fees is $2,337.39 per person which is just $333 per person per day for your meals, drinks, room, Broadway entertainment and so much more!

Cancun, Mexico

Families and friends love the highly rated, all-inclusive Hyatt Ziva Cancun, which offers special rates starting this fall through our partner Classic Vacations. Stay 5 nights in an ocean front room for just $839 per person (based on double occupancy) if you book before October 30 and travel before April 1, 2019. Pricing includes all meals at any of the resort’s 8 restaurants plus unlimited cocktails, nightly entertainment, wifi, impeccable service and 24-hour in-suite dining. There’s also a kids club and kids water play area perfect for kids of all ages. Flights not included.

Tulum, Mexico

Tulum is quickly becoming one of the more popular Mexican beach destinations. The Grand Bahai Principe Tulum is a highly rated beachfront property great for couples, friends or families who want an easy all inclusive getaway experience in a beautiful property surrounded by natural landscapes and hotel pools just steps from the beach plus a wide variety of dining options. A 5-night all-inclusive stay with air on Frontier out of Chicago starts at $599 per person for a superior room over select dates in October (through Apple Vacations).

GREAT WOLF LODGE

The new Great Wolf Lodge in Gurnee, IL just opened this summer and has been a huge hit already for families looking for an easy drive-to resort experience. Famous for its 40,000 square foot family entertainment center featuring ropes course, wall climbing, arcade, and an 80.000 sf massive waterpark. Rates start at $199.99 per night. During the month of October the resort is hosting a Howl-O-Ween celebration with daily monster bash dance parties and a trick-or-treat trail throughout the resort.

Visit the Royal-Travel.com website for more information on the listed locations as well as other kinds of trips both here and abroad.