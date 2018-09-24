CHICAGO (CBS) — Eighteen additional cases connected to a corrupt former Chicago police sergeant will be tossed out Monday morning.

Cook County Prosecutors said Ronald Watts and his team planted drugs on suspects on the South Side for years.

On Monday, prosecutors will drop drug charges against 18 men who say they were framed by Watts and his crew. It’s the second mass exoneration in the past year involving cases tied to Watts. The men served a combined 46 years behind bars, plus time for probation.

Last November, 15 men were cleared of charges in 18 cases tied to Watts.

Defense attorneys said Watts was involved in more than 500 convictions during his tenure with the Chicago Police Department. He served nearly two years in prison for stealing thousands of dollars from an informant working undercover for the FBI.

A total of 42 men arrested by Watts and his team have had their convictions thrown out, based on allegations they were framed. Prosecutors continue to review hundreds of convictions tied to Watts, to determine if they should stand.

At least seven officers who worked with Watts were stripped of their police powers and placed on desk duty after last year’s mass exoneration.