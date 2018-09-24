MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) –The founders of Ben & Jerry’s ice cream are hoping to “take back Congress” with new flavors to support seven progressive congressional candidates ahead of the midterm elections.

Founders of the Vermont-based ice cream giant, Ben Cohen and Jerry Greenfield, have teamed up with social justice group MoveOn to roll out the seven new ice creams in honor of each of the chosen candidates, including one from Illinois.

Naperville democrat Lauren Underwood is running for the 14th District Congressional seat and is one of the Congressional candidates chosen by Ben & Jerry’s as progressive enough to have her own “Take Back Congress” flavor.

Cohen, according to the AP, plans to handcraft about 40 pints of each candidate’s flavor. The limited edition flavors will be raffled off, with the proceeds going to the candidates’ campaigns.

The duo is seeking help from the public to name the new flavors in honor of Democratic House challengers Jess King in Pennsylvania, Ammar Campa Najja in California, Aftab Pureval in Ohio, J.D Scholten in Iowa, Stephany Rose Spaulding in Colorado, James Thompson in Kansas and Underwood.

A call to Underwood’s campaign headquarters was not immediately returned.