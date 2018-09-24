CHICAGO (CBS) — A man riding his bike was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver Sunday evening near the border of Chicago and Lincolnwood.

Police said the 67-year-old man had stopped his bike at the corner of Devon Avenue and McCormick Boulevard around 5:20 p.m., when a silver Dodge Charger headed east on Devon ran him over, and left him from dead.

67-year old bicyclist killed in hit and run. 3300 w Devon. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/qdTCjMosW7 — Charlie De Mar (@CharlieDeMar) September 24, 2018

The victim went to Presence Saint Francis Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The Charger, which has Illinois license plate AL53664, kept going east on Devon after the collision. Police said it has extensive front-end damage.

Along with heavy traffic, many cyclists also travel up and down Devon. Allen Habibovick was shaken up at news of the fatal hit-and-run.

“Whenever I cross these intersections, I know its busy. Devon right here, this intersection is really bad. So I’m always cautious. I’m always looking both ways. I know what stuff can happen,” he said.

Very busy bicyle intersection. These riders came by after hearing about the death of a 67-year-old. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/D5NyuTdBT5 — Charlie De Mar (@CharlieDeMar) September 24, 2018

Fellow cyclist Amari McDuffie said he rides on Devon every day to go to school.

“I’ve just got to watch out for these cars. They’re crazy around here,” McDuffie said.

No one was in custody Monday morning. The CPD Major Accidents Investigation Unit was investigating.