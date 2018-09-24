CBS (CHICAGO)–A Deerfield man has been charged with the murder of his wife, who was stabbed to death in their home, police said.

Gary A. Kamen, 55, is charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the death of Karyn Kamen, 53.

Deerfield police were called Friday to the home of the couple on the 1000 block of Peachtree Lane for a domestic dispute. Karyn was taken to Highland Park Hospital, where she died on Saturday, according to the Lake County Coroner’s Office.

The cause of death was injuries from sharp-force trauma.

Karyn Kamen was a substitute teacher for Deerfield Public Schools District 109, according to an email from Deerfield High School principal Kathryn Anderson.