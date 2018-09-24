CHICAGO (CBS) — After nearly two months, Chicago Police have filed the first murder charge stemming from the deadliest weekend in Chicago this year.

Terrell Webb, 27, is accused of shooting and killing a rival gang member. He was charged after the deathbed statement from the victim. It was one of more than a dozen murders that happened the first weekend in August.

As a result, Chicago Police put 430 more patrol officers out on the streets and deployed 600 more officers on the weekends. The additional officers focused on five areas on the South and West sides of Chicago seeing the biggest uptick in violence.

CBS 2’s Audrina Bigos talked to people who live in work in those neighborhoods and reports they say they see and feel a difference with the added police presence.

Priscilla Corley cares about the Auburn Gresham neighborhood, serving the community at the Big Heart Project, a food pantry that sits in one of the five neighborhoods where police have focused their efforts.

“I’ve seen a lot more police officers driving around the neighborhood,” Corley said. “[I feel] a lot safer.”

Corley said it was about time when Chicago Police announced they would deploy hundreds more officers after the first weekend in August. 12 people were killed and 54 were wounded.

Just down the street, Robert Cox said he has heard a lot less gunshots in his neighborhood since the added police presence.

Tre David, a resident of the Pullman neighborhood, said he would like to see police take it a step further.

“There has definitely been a higher increase in officers in the community and neighborhood, in general,” David said. ““Living in the neighborhood, knowing what’s going on, knowing the locals, talking to the locals, and just understanding why this type of violence and why this type of thing is going on. That’s going to be the biggest impact.”

Chicago Police said the deployment of additional officers in the south and west side communities will continue indefinitely. CBS 2 reached out to Chicago Police to ask if they have data showing the added police presence is helping curb the violence in the south and west side neighborhoods. Police have not responded at this time.