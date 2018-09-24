CHICAGO (CBS) — Investigators in Gary, Indiana, are trying to determine of two fatal shootings on Sunday were connected.

Gary police said, around 7:40 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 400 block of Porter Street, and found a 21-year-old man lying in a driveway.

The victim was taken to Methodist Hospital Northlake, and later airlifted to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead.

Around 7:50 p.m., as officers were investigating that shooting, they were notified of another shooting victim who had been dropped off at the emergency room at Methodist Hospital.

The 20-year-old man had suffered two gunshot wounds, and was pronounced dead at the hospital at 9:44 p.m.

Police said investigators with the Lake County Metro Homicide Unit were trying to determine if the two shootings were related.

Anyone with information about either shooting should call police at 219-755-3855.