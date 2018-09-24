CBS (CHICAGO)–An Elgin woman driving a go-kart on a rural northern Illinois road was killed Saturday by a car driving in the same direction around 10:20 p.m.

The McHenry County Sheriff’s Department says the crash happened on the 22200 block of River Road in unincorporated Marengo Township.

The driver of the go-kart, 29-year-old Yajayra Huerta, died at Northwestern Hospital in Woodstock after the crash, police said.

The 26-year-old driver of the car that hit Huerta fled the crash site, police said.

Both had been traveling westbound on River Road, police said.

The driver, Brett Herold of Marengo, was later found and arrested on charges of failing to reduce speed and leaving the scene of an accident. He wasn’t injured, police said.

The coroner’s office says Huerta died from blunt trauma to the brain, spine, chest and abdomen.

River Road was closed for six hours Saturday night into Sunday morning while authorities investigated.