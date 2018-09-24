WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. (AP) — Three Illinois men are dead after the SUV they were riding in collided with a pickup truck near Wisconsin Dells.

Columbia County sheriff’s authorities say the men were in a Toyota 4Runner that collided with a Chevrolet Silverado at an intersection on State Highway 127 on Saturday.

Authorities say the Toyota SUV apparently failed to yield the right-of-way at a stop sign. The three men died at the scene. Authorities say they apparently were not wearing seat belts.

The 33-year-old woman who was driving the pickup truck was flown to University of Wisconsin Hospital. Her passenger, a 33-year-old man, was taken to another hospital.

Names and hometowns of the victims have not been released.

