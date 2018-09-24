CHICAGO (CBS) — Indiana’s state program to put metal detectors in schools has been so popular, they’re giving schools another chance to order them.

Governor Eric Holcomb’s office said more than 3,000 hand-held devices were requested across the state, including 94% of public school districts.

So far, the program has cost the state more than $300,000. Areas which missed their chance can order the wands by October 5.

The governor started the program in July, weeks after a student shot his teacher and classmate at a school outside Indianapolis.