Filed Under:Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb, Indiana Schools Metal Detectors, Metal Detectors, School Shootings

CHICAGO (CBS) — Indiana’s state program to put metal detectors in schools has been so popular, they’re giving schools another chance to order them.

Governor Eric Holcomb’s office said more than 3,000 hand-held devices were requested across the state, including 94% of public school districts.

So far, the program has cost the state more than $300,000. Areas which missed their chance can order the wands by October 5.

The governor started the program in July, weeks after a student shot his teacher and classmate at a school outside Indianapolis.