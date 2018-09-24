CHICAGO (CBS) — Defense attorneys will begin presenting evidence today at the murder trial of Chicago Police Officer Jason Van Dyke, charged in the 2014 shooting death of Laquan McDonald.

Van Dyke’s attorneys are expected to call several expert witnesses to back up his assertion he shot the teenager in self-defense. Among the experts likely to be called are one in the police use of force, a forensic pathologist, and a psychologist.

Defense attorneys said their case is likely to stretch into early next week. It’s unclear yet if Van Dyke will testify in his own defense.

Protests outside #jasonvandyke murder trial as defense begins to make its case. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/Tk7tI8394T — Mike Puccinelli (@MPuccinelliCBS2) September 24, 2018

Meantime, there were protests and prayers outside the courthouse. Protesters wanted to make sure their voices are heard as the defense makes its case that the shooting was justified.

Several different groups held news conferences, saying they plan to sure Laquan McDonald is not put on trial by the defense.

“He (Jason Van Dyke) had no knowledge of Laquan McDonald’s prior record. He had no knowledge of who he was. He didn’t know his name. He didn’t know nothing. So why did he shoot him? Well, the only evidence that we’ve had is that he’s a young, black male,” said Frank Chapman, with the Chicago Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression.

Police officers formed a human barrier in front of the courthouse to make sure protesters did not block the steps leading inside.

Across the street, the Good Kids Mad City anti-violence organization held a news conference in an area set up by police to make sure protesters are kept apart from people making their way into court.

Van Dyke didn’t see any of the protesters’ signs or hear their chants on Monday, as he entered the building, surrounded by police, about an hour before the first demonstrators arrived.

9:40 a.m.

The first defense witness is Dr. Shaku Teas, a forensic pathologist. She testified a bullet that struck McDonald in the chest was the shot that killed him, and said he “would bleed out pretty rapidly” from such a wound.

The jury is seeing the autopsy photos again beginning with the graze wound to Laquan McDonald's head. #VanDykeTrial @cbschicago — Beth Bria (@BethBriaReports) September 24, 2018

Dr. Teas says gunshot wound #2, to Laquan McDonald's neck, occurred while McDonald was still standing facing Jason Van Dyke. "He had to be facing him at least partially," she says. She says it was the first or second shot to occur. #VanDykeTrial @cbschicago — Beth Bria (@BethBriaReports) September 24, 2018

On to gunshot wound #3: Teas calls this wound to the shoulder superficial. Says the report got it wrong. She says the wound to the shoulder went from back to front, not front to back. She says it had to happen while Laquan McDonald was standing. #VanDykeTrial @cbschicago — Beth Bria (@BethBriaReports) September 24, 2018

Dr. Teas says gunshot wound #4 to the chest "is the wound that caused Laquan to die so rapidly." She says McDonald would've died within 1 to 5 minutes of this wound. #VanDykeTrial @cbschicago — Beth Bria (@BethBriaReports) September 24, 2018

Dr. Teas is using a probe to demonstrate bullet paths on her own body before the jury. She says gunshot wound #4 "would be consistent with Laquan being turned toward the officer." #VanDykeTrial @cbschicago — Beth Bria (@BethBriaReports) September 24, 2018

Teas says gunshot wound number 5 to the elbow did not cause significant swelling or hemorrhage. She says after watching the video it is consistent with McDonald standing and turning. #VanDykeTrial @cbschicago — Beth Bria (@BethBriaReports) September 24, 2018

Teas says gunshot wound #6 would have occurred while Laquan McDonald was standing and rotating. She questions the autopsy report, saying this wound described as two shots to the arm, looks like just 1. #VanDykeTrial @cbschicago — Beth Bria (@BethBriaReports) September 24, 2018

Dr. Teas says gunshot wound number 8, to the pelvis, showed no evidence of significant bleeding that would lead to death and his body was rotating, not on the ground. #VanDykeTrial @cbschicago — Beth Bria (@BethBriaReports) September 24, 2018

Dr. Teas describes the order of documentation of Laquan McDonald's gunshot wounds as "haphazard." She has also pointed out several times that there were no photos of internal wound tracks or injuries taken during the autopsy. #VanDykeTrial @cbschicago — Beth Bria (@BethBriaReports) September 24, 2018

Teas testifies the gunshot wound to Laquan McDonald's hand likely occurred while he was on the ground, but she says he was still in an upright position when he sustained gunshot wound 16. #VanDykeTrial @cbschicago — Beth Bria (@BethBriaReports) September 24, 2018