Chicago Police Officer Jason Van Dyke On Trial For Shooting Laquan McDonald 16 Times
CHICAGO (CBS) — It was a dream come true for a 12-year-old girl as she met her favorite baseball player, Kris Bryant, Monday night at Wrigley Field.

Faith Kuhn was born with Spina Bifida and has undergone 15 surgeries. Faith said she loves watching and playing baseball and would love nothing more than to meet her favorite player, Kris Bryant.

Her dream became a reality thanks to the help of Houston Astros player Alex Bregman. In January, Bregman posted a video on his Instagram page introducing Bryant to his “biggest fan,” 12-year-old Faith Kuhn from Albuquerque, New Mexico.

 

Faith wanted me to show you her baseball swing and wants you to know that you are her favorite player! @kris_bryant17

After watching the video, Kris Bryant said he was so moved, he invited Faith and her family to the September 24th Cubs game at Wrigley Field.

Faith and her family toured the clubhouse and Bryant helped Faith practice her baseball skills, pitching the ball to her as she batted.

Bryant also presented her with her own, personalized Cubs jersey.

“How do you like Chicago so far?” Bryant asked Faith.

“I like it!” she exclaimed.

“Do you like Albuquerque more?” Bryant questioned.

Faith timidly replied, “Yes.”

“I always miss home,” Bryant agreed. “Maybe I’ll get to come see you in Albuquerque.”

Faith also talked to Alex Bregman via FaceTime while she was at the Cubs game.