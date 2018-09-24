CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was shot multiple times on Chicago’s South side Monday afternoon.

Chicago Police said the shooting happened in the 7700 block of South Sangamon around 4:30 p.m. in Chicago’s Auburn Gresham neighborhood.

Officials said a 28-year-old male was standing on a sidewalk when a passenger in a dark colored SUV exited the vehicle and fired several shots, striking the victim. Offenders fled the scene northbound on Sangamon.

Police said the victim sustained several gunshot wounds to the body and was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition. He later died from his injuries.

No one is in custody at this time.

Area South Detectives are investigating.